7 months ago
House Republicans say NLRB GC should ditch pro-labor agenda or resign
February 3, 2017 / 12:59 AM / 7 months ago

House Republicans say NLRB GC should ditch pro-labor agenda or resign

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Two key Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday said National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Richard Griffin should abandon his "pro-union agenda" or step down.

Reps. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina and Tim Walberg of Michigan said their call was prompted by a memo Griffin's office released this week saying NCAA Division I football players at private universities are employees under the National Labor Relations Act and should be able to join unions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jJfc2h

