House Republicans say NLRB GC should ditch pro-labor agenda or resign

Two key Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday said National Labor Relations Board General Counsel Richard Griffin should abandon his "pro-union agenda" or step down.

Reps. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina and Tim Walberg of Michigan said their call was prompted by a memo Griffin's office released this week saying NCAA Division I football players at private universities are employees under the National Labor Relations Act and should be able to join unions.

