6th Circuit says firings, anti-union comments violated NLRA

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected a nursing home operator’s claim that a series of anti-union remarks by its chief executive were protected by his free speech rights.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the National Labor Relations Board that JAG Healthcare Inc, represented by Jackson Lewis, broke the law after it acquired a facility in its home state of Ohio by firing many of its employees and refusing to recognize their union.

