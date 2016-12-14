FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6th Circuit says firings, anti-union comments violated NLRA
December 14, 2016 / 12:05 PM / in 10 months

6th Circuit says firings, anti-union comments violated NLRA

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected a nursing home operator’s claim that a series of anti-union remarks by its chief executive were protected by his free speech rights.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the National Labor Relations Board that JAG Healthcare Inc, represented by Jackson Lewis, broke the law after it acquired a facility in its home state of Ohio by firing many of its employees and refusing to recognize their union.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hvT8ZJ

