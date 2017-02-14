FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House Republicans eye 'right to work', joint employment at hearing on NLRB
February 14, 2017 / 11:23 PM / 6 months ago

House Republicans eye 'right to work', joint employment at hearing on NLRB

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Republican lawmakers on a U.S. House of Representatives panel on Tuesday once again lashed out at the National Labor Relations Board, targeting the board's broader definition of joint employment and new union election rules as key parts of what they said was the board's pro-union agenda.

Lawmakers and four panelists at a hearing of the House Committee on Education & the Workforce's Subcommittee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions also discussed a proposal introduced last month to prohibit compulsory union dues and the formation of bargaining units that include only certain employees in a workplace.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2knVTRq

