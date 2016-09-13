FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trade group can sue over Jersey City labor law - 3rd Circuit
September 13, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

Trade group can sue over Jersey City labor law - 3rd Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday revived a trade group's challenge to a Jersey City, New Jersey law requiring developers to enter into labor agreements with unions in order to be eligible for tax abatements.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the New Jersey chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, represented by Littler Mendelson, that the city was acting as a regulator when it passed the 2012 law, so the group could proceed with claims that the requirement was preempted by federal labor laws.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2coaRkv

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
