Trade group can sue over Jersey City labor law - 3rd Circuit

A federal appeals court on Monday revived a trade group's challenge to a Jersey City, New Jersey law requiring developers to enter into labor agreements with unions in order to be eligible for tax abatements.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with the New Jersey chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, represented by Littler Mendelson, that the city was acting as a regulator when it passed the 2012 law, so the group could proceed with claims that the requirement was preempted by federal labor laws.

