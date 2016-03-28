FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Posters criticizing Jimmy John's franchisee were protected- court
March 28, 2016

Posters criticizing Jimmy John's franchisee were protected- court

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A company that owns ten Jimmy John’s restaurants in Minnesota violated federal labor law by removing posters criticizing its denial of paid sick days to workers and firing the group of employees who posted them, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said MikLin Enterprises Inc had no right to take down the posters, which warned that sick workers could be making customers’ sandwiches, since they were not false or misleading, in a 2-1 decision that affirmed a 2014 ruling by the National Labor Relations Board.

