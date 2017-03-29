FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
D.C. Circuit to consider NLRB ruling on job-search expenses
March 29, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 5 months ago

D.C. Circuit to consider NLRB ruling on job-search expenses

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court next week will consider a challenge to a recent National Labor Relations Board ruling that upended eight decades of precedent by requiring employers to reimburse workers who are unlawfully fired for the entire cost of finding a comparable job.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on April 3 will hear oral argument in Colorado supermarket chain King Soopers Inc's bid to overturn a 2016 NLRB decision that said it had illegally fired a barista and had to cover all of her subsequent job-search costs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mQCytm

