D.C. Circuit to consider NLRB ruling on job-search expenses

A U.S. appeals court next week will consider a challenge to a recent National Labor Relations Board ruling that upended eight decades of precedent by requiring employers to reimburse workers who are unlawfully fired for the entire cost of finding a comparable job.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on April 3 will hear oral argument in Colorado supermarket chain King Soopers Inc's bid to overturn a 2016 NLRB decision that said it had illegally fired a barista and had to cover all of her subsequent job-search costs.

