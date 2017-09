(Reuters) - Former National Labor Relations Board member Harry Johnson, a Republican who routinely dissented in major cases, will join Morgan Lewis & Bockius as a partner in its Los Angeles office, the firm said Monday.

Johnson, 47, whose two-year term ended last month, will be the latest NLRB member to join the firm’s prominent management-side labor and employment practice when he starts Oct. 1.

