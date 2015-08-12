Republican AGs urge NLRB not to expand joint employment

(Reuters) - Ahead of a widely anticipated National Labor Relations Board decision on whether companies can be held liable for labor violations by franchises and contractors, a group of Republican attorneys general have urged the board to keep its existing standard.

The officials from Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Utah and Colorado said in a letter sent to the NLRB on Tuesday that the current rule, which says joint employment exists only when a company exercises direct control over workers, has led to the development of successful business models over the past three decades.

