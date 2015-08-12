FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 12, 2015 / 9:33 PM / 2 years ago

Republican AGs urge NLRB not to expand joint employment

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ahead of a widely anticipated National Labor Relations Board decision on whether companies can be held liable for labor violations by franchises and contractors, a group of Republican attorneys general have urged the board to keep its existing standard.

The officials from Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin, South Carolina, Utah and Colorado said in a letter sent to the NLRB on Tuesday that the current rule, which says joint employment exists only when a company exercises direct control over workers, has led to the development of successful business models over the past three decades.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1NaXNei

