NLRB says temps can join full-time workers' unions without consent

Workers supplied by staffing agencies do not need a company's permission to join unions that include its full-time employees, the National Labor Relations Board said on Monday, overturning its own precedent from 2004.

The full board in a 3-1 decision said workers who were jointly employed by Virginia-based Miller & Anderson Inc and construction staffing firm Tradesmen International should have been allowed to vote to join a local unit of the Sheet Metal Workers International Association that represents the HVAC company's regular employees.

