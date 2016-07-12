FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
NLRB says temps can join full-time workers' unions without consent
July 12, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

NLRB says temps can join full-time workers' unions without consent

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Workers supplied by staffing agencies do not need a company's permission to join unions that include its full-time employees, the National Labor Relations Board said on Monday, overturning its own precedent from 2004.

The full board in a 3-1 decision said workers who were jointly employed by Virginia-based Miller & Anderson Inc and construction staffing firm Tradesmen International should have been allowed to vote to join a local unit of the Sheet Metal Workers International Association that represents the HVAC company's regular employees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29B7FAN

