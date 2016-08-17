FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Construction company, staffing firm were joint employers - NLRB
August 17, 2016 / 8:16 PM / a year ago

Construction company, staffing firm were joint employers - NLRB

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A Baltimore asbestos abatement company was a joint employer of temporary workers provided by a staffing agency, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled in its latest case expanding the responsibilities of companies who use contract labor.

The board in a 2-1 decision on Tuesday said Retro Environmental Inc controlled the day-to-day work of temporary employees provided by Green JobWorks Inc on two 2015 asbestos removal projects at schools in Washington, D.C., while the staffing firm handled hiring, firing and payment.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aWgiYW

