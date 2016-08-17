Construction company, staffing firm were joint employers - NLRB

A Baltimore asbestos abatement company was a joint employer of temporary workers provided by a staffing agency, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled in its latest case expanding the responsibilities of companies who use contract labor.

The board in a 2-1 decision on Tuesday said Retro Environmental Inc controlled the day-to-day work of temporary employees provided by Green JobWorks Inc on two 2015 asbestos removal projects at schools in Washington, D.C., while the staffing firm handled hiring, firing and payment.

