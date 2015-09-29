Congress told Browning-Ferris not as broad as businesses fear

(Reuters) - Business owners’ fears over the fallout from the National Labor Relations Board’s recent adoption of a new standard for determining joint employment are unfounded, Democratic lawmakers and two law professors said on Tuesday.

The comments came during a U.S. House of Representatives hearing on Capitol Hill to vet a Republican-backed bill that would undo the board’s August ruling in Browning-Ferris Industries.

