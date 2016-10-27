FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
U.S. lawmakers threaten subpoenas over OSHA joint employment questions
October 27, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 10 months ago

U.S. lawmakers threaten subpoenas over OSHA joint employment questions

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Two Republican congressmen said on Wednesday they may subpoena the U.S. Department of Labor for information on how the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will determine when companies are joint employers.

In a letter to Labor Secretary Thomas Perez, Representative John Kline of Minnesota, the chair of the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, and Representative Tim Walberg of Michigan, the chair of the House Subcommittee on Workforce Protections, complained that the department had not adequately responded to their request for information last year.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2faeEpf (Additional reporting by Robert Iafolla in Washington, D.C.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
