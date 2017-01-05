Kentucky likely to become 27th 'right-to-work' state

Kentucky is poised to become the 27th U.S. state to prohibit compulsory union dues, a move that would blunt the impact of a recent federal appeals court ruling upholding right-to-work laws in the state's counties.

A Kentucky House of Representatives committee on Wednesday voted along party lines to approve the proposal, which is widely expected to pass the Republican-controlled House and state Senate and be signed by Republican Governor Matt Bevin.

