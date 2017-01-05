FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Kentucky likely to become 27th 'right-to-work' state
January 5, 2017 / 10:09 PM / 8 months ago

Kentucky likely to become 27th 'right-to-work' state

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Kentucky is poised to become the 27th U.S. state to prohibit compulsory union dues, a move that would blunt the impact of a recent federal appeals court ruling upholding right-to-work laws in the state's counties.

A Kentucky House of Representatives committee on Wednesday voted along party lines to approve the proposal, which is widely expected to pass the Republican-controlled House and state Senate and be signed by Republican Governor Matt Bevin.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iVo8m5

