A divided U.S. appeals court on Wednesday declined to rule
on the novel question of whether unions can be held liable by
their members for creating a discriminatory work environment,
saying a former casino cashier failed to back up her race bias
claims against the United Auto Workers.
The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision
affirmed the dismissal of a 2015 lawsuit by Tanganeka Phillips,
who had accused the UAW of ignoring grievances by black workers
at the MGM Grand Casino in Detroit and said she was subjected to
racist comments by UAW officials while serving as a union
leader.
