NLRB split over union bid at religiously affiliated Loyola

A divided National Labor Relations Board panel has approved a bid by faculty at Loyola University in Chicago to unionize despite its religious affiliation, but said the right to organize does not extend to workers in the school's theology department.

The NLRB in a 2-1 decision on Thursday said that because theology department staff play a role in maintaining Loyola's religious educational environment, they are exempt from the protections of the National Labor Relations Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mYuYev