FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5th Circuit upholds 'micro union' of Macy's workers
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 3, 2016 / 10:01 PM / a year ago

5th Circuit upholds 'micro union' of Macy's workers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

One of the most conservative federal appeals courts has handed a significant victory to unions that represent retail workers, ruling that the National Labor Relations Board was right to approve a so-called micro union of Macy’s Inc employees in Massachusetts.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected claims by Macy‘s, represented by Shay Dvoretzky of Jones Day, that the NLRB in 2013 applied an improper standard in allowing 41 cosmetics and fragrance department workers at a store in a Boston suburb, but not other sales workers, to join the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UjIIXB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.