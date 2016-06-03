5th Circuit upholds 'micro union' of Macy's workers

One of the most conservative federal appeals courts has handed a significant victory to unions that represent retail workers, ruling that the National Labor Relations Board was right to approve a so-called micro union of Macy’s Inc employees in Massachusetts.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected claims by Macy‘s, represented by Shay Dvoretzky of Jones Day, that the NLRB in 2013 applied an improper standard in allowing 41 cosmetics and fragrance department workers at a store in a Boston suburb, but not other sales workers, to join the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UjIIXB