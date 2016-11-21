Divided 5th Circuit won't review Macy's 'micro unit' ruling

A divided U.S. appeals court on Friday declined to reconsider its recent decision upholding a bargaining unit of cosmetics and fragrance department workers at a Macy's Inc store, the latest victory for unions and the National Labor Relations Board over so-called micro units.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 9-6 vote denied en banc review of a three-judge panel's June decision rejecting claims by Macy's and its lawyers at Jones Day that a unit of 41 workers at a Massachusetts store should have included other sales employees because they had nearly identical job duties.

