9 months ago
Divided 5th Circuit won't review Macy's 'micro unit' ruling
November 21, 2016 / 12:16 PM / 9 months ago

Divided 5th Circuit won't review Macy's 'micro unit' ruling

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A divided U.S. appeals court on Friday declined to reconsider its recent decision upholding a bargaining unit of cosmetics and fragrance department workers at a Macy's Inc store, the latest victory for unions and the National Labor Relations Board over so-called micro units.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 9-6 vote denied en banc review of a three-judge panel's June decision rejecting claims by Macy's and its lawyers at Jones Day that a unit of 41 workers at a Massachusetts store should have included other sales employees because they had nearly identical job duties.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2guz9wS

