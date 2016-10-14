FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
NLRB judge breaks up McDonald's joint employment cases
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 14, 2016 / 11:04 AM / 10 months ago

NLRB judge breaks up McDonald's joint employment cases

Robert Iafolla and Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

An administrative judge has significantly downsized the ongoing National Labor Relations Board trial over whether McDonald's USA LLC can be held liable for alleged labor violations by its franchisees.

Administrative Law Judge Lauren Esposito in Manhattan on Wednesday ruled that claims involving restaurants in New York and Philadelphia will continue, while those arising in Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and Indianapolis will be stayed until the NLRB rules on the joint employer issue.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eyVvMN

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.