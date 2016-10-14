NLRB judge breaks up McDonald's joint employment cases

An administrative judge has significantly downsized the ongoing National Labor Relations Board trial over whether McDonald's USA LLC can be held liable for alleged labor violations by its franchisees.

Administrative Law Judge Lauren Esposito in Manhattan on Wednesday ruled that claims involving restaurants in New York and Philadelphia will continue, while those arising in Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and Indianapolis will be stayed until the NLRB rules on the joint employer issue.

