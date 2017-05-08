FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
NLRB gives Mercedes a shot at defending recording rule
May 8, 2017 / 9:16 PM / 3 months ago

NLRB gives Mercedes a shot at defending recording rule

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has rejected a bid to strike down Mercedes-Benz U.S. International Inc's rule prohibiting audio and video recording at its Alabama production plant, saying the company should have a chance to explain why it adopted the rule.

The board in a 2-1 decision on Friday denied a motion for summary judgment by the NLRB general counsel's office, which says the recording rule in Mercedes' employee handbook has interfered with workers' organizing rights as the United Auto Workers pursues a longrunning campaign at the Vance, Alabama plant.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qTJ93E

