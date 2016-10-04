FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
11th Circuit reverses NLRB in Mercedes-Benz 'mixed use' case
#Westlaw News
October 4, 2016 / 10:51 AM / a year ago

11th Circuit reverses NLRB in Mercedes-Benz 'mixed use' case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A divided U.S. appeals court on Monday said the National Labor Relations Board erred in finding that Mercedes-Benz's U.S. subsidiary broke the law by prohibiting workers from distributing pro-union flyers in rooms they used both during work and down time.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision said walled-off areas at a Mercedes-Benz U.S. International Inc plant in Vance, Alabama known as team centers were primarily used for work purposes and the NLRB in 2014 went too far in saying they qualified as "mixed-use" areas where workers could pass out union literature because some employees took their breaks there.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dXuD8H

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
