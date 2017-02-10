A federal appeals court on Thursday said a Michigan law
banning automatic payroll deductions to fund unions' political
activities does not violate the free speech rights of unions and
their members.
At the same time, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals partially upheld a temporary
injunction blocking the 2015 law, agreeing with the Michigan
chapter of the AFL-CIO and other unions that it would interfere
with collective bargaining agreements signed before the law was
passed that allow for the payroll deductions.
To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2kbpLLY