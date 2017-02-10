A federal appeals court on Thursday said a Michigan law banning automatic payroll deductions to fund unions' political activities does not violate the free speech rights of unions and their members.

At the same time, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals partially upheld a temporary injunction blocking the 2015 law, agreeing with the Michigan chapter of the AFL-CIO and other unions that it would interfere with collective bargaining agreements signed before the law was passed that allow for the payroll deductions.

