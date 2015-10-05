NLRB official nixes bid to form geographic 'micro unions'

Employees of a New York utility company cannot vote to form separate unions representing workers in distinct geographic districts, a National Labor Relations Board official has concluded in the latest application of the agency’s standard for creating so-called micro unions.

NLRB Regional Director James Paulsen in Brooklyn on Friday rejected a bid by two unions to separately represent Premier Utility Services LLC employees who primarily work in New York City and Long Island, respectively, saying all of the workers share a “community of interest” that trumps geography.

