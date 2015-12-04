8th Circuit upholds union for Minnesota home health providers

Dec 4 -

A Minnesota law that created a union for home health providers for Medicaid recipients does not violate the state or U.S. constitutions, a federal appeals court held Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling by a federal judge in Minneapolis that dismissed a 2014 lawsuit by six home health providers who sought to block the 2013 Individual Providers of Direct Support Services Representation Act. Similar laws are in place in California, Connecticut, Maryland and several other states.

