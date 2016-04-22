FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Misclassifying workers violates bargaining rights - NLRB official
April 22, 2016 / 12:26 PM / a year ago

Misclassifying workers violates bargaining rights - NLRB official

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters’ efforts to unionize a trucking company’s drivers at the Port of Los Angeles has received a boost from a National Labor Relations Board official who says the company’s misclassification of its workers as independent contractors violated their collective bargaining rights.

The office of NLRB Regional Director Olivia Garcia in Los Angeles on Wednesday filed an unfair labor practice charge against Intermodal Bridge Transport, saying the company treated its drivers at the port as contractors in order to block the Teamsters from organizing them. The National Labor Relations Act permits only employees to join unions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1T34CxH

