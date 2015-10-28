Case to Watch: Nestle set to challenge NLRB's 'micro union' test

The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday will urge a U.S. appeals court to uphold its standard allowing for the creation of so-called micro unions, which a Nestle subsidiary and many trade groups say is unlawful and will lead to fractured workplaces.

Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream Co, represented by Foley & Lardner, is challenging a 2014 NLRB decision that allowed maintenance workers at a California ice cream plant to form a union that excluded production employees before a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1O77j4i