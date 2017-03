Democrats in New Mexico's House of Representatives have voted down a proposal to prohibit mandatory union dues, the second loss this month for advocates of so-called right-to-work laws as they push a nationwide proposal.

The House's Labor and Economic Development Committee voted 6-5 along party lines on Saturday to defeat the bill, which would have prohibited employers from requiring workers to pay union dues as a condition of employment.

