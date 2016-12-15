9th Circuit to tackle NFL players' claims over painkillers

A group of retired NFL players on Thursday will ask a U.S. appeals court to revive claims that the league pressured them to conceal pain and injuries by taking drugs that had devastating effects on their health.

The players, led by former Chicago Bears defensive end and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Richard Dent, will argue before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that their proposed class action was not preempted by collective bargaining agreements their union signed with the NFL, which is being represented by Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis.

