FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
9th Circuit to tackle NFL players' claims over painkillers
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 15, 2016 / 11:59 AM / 8 months ago

9th Circuit to tackle NFL players' claims over painkillers

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A group of retired NFL players on Thursday will ask a U.S. appeals court to revive claims that the league pressured them to conceal pain and injuries by taking drugs that had devastating effects on their health.

The players, led by former Chicago Bears defensive end and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Richard Dent, will argue before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that their proposed class action was not preempted by collective bargaining agreements their union signed with the NFL, which is being represented by Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hwWKgm

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.