Nissan hit with NLRB complaint over anti-union tactics at Miss. plant

The National Labor Relations Board has hit Nissan North America Inc with claims that it threatened to close a Mississippi plant if workers voted to join the United Auto Workers union, and interrogated employees about their union sympathies.

The NLRB general counsel issued the complaint Friday, less than a week before more than 4,000 workers at the Canton, Mississippi plant are scheduled to begin voting on Thursday on whether to join the union.

