FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NLRB says DuPont worker denied union rep may get job back
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 1, 2015 / 8:14 PM / 2 years ago

NLRB says DuPont worker denied union rep may get job back

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Co Inc may have to reinstate and give back pay to a former worker who was fired after being denied a union representative during an investigation into a workplace accident, the National Labor Relations Board ruled in a case of first impression.

In a 2-1 ruling that reversed an administrative law judge, the board on Friday said the company’s decision to fire Joel Smith was partly based on inconsistent statements he made at two 2012 meetings that may never have happened if his request for a union representative had been granted.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Q0Nuwx

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.