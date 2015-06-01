NLRB says DuPont worker denied union rep may get job back

(Reuters) - E.I. DuPont de Nemours & Co Inc may have to reinstate and give back pay to a former worker who was fired after being denied a union representative during an investigation into a workplace accident, the National Labor Relations Board ruled in a case of first impression.

In a 2-1 ruling that reversed an administrative law judge, the board on Friday said the company’s decision to fire Joel Smith was partly based on inconsistent statements he made at two 2012 meetings that may never have happened if his request for a union representative had been granted.

