NLRB must address conflicting laws in failure to bargain case - D.C. Circuit
July 7, 2015 / 9:07 PM / 2 years ago

NLRB must address conflicting laws in failure to bargain case - D.C. Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board failed to do its job of reconciling conflicting labor laws and must revisit a case against a California hospital that refused to bargain with its employees’ former union, a U.S. appeals court said on Tuesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said the board must review an administrative law judge’s 2013 decision that found the Children’s Hospital and Research Center of Oakland violated the National Labor Relations Act by refusing to settle unfinished business with the Service Employees International Union after workers voted to join a different union.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HLL5jT

