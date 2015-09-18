FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Improper NLRB appointments didn't impact union elections - D.C. Circuit
September 18, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

Improper NLRB appointments didn't impact union elections - D.C. Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Regional staff at the National Labor Relations Board retained the power to conduct union elections even when the five-member board lacked a proper quorum, a divided U.S. appeals court said on Friday.

In a pair of 2-1 rulings, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said that while the U.S. Supreme Court last year in NLRB v. Noel Canning invalidated decisions handed down by the board because three of its members had not been properly appointed, the same logic did not apply to actions taken by the NLRB’s regional directors during that period.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Krjql5

