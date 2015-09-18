Improper NLRB appointments didn't impact union elections - D.C. Circuit

(Reuters) - Regional staff at the National Labor Relations Board retained the power to conduct union elections even when the five-member board lacked a proper quorum, a divided U.S. appeals court said on Friday.

In a pair of 2-1 rulings, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said that while the U.S. Supreme Court last year in NLRB v. Noel Canning invalidated decisions handed down by the board because three of its members had not been properly appointed, the same logic did not apply to actions taken by the NLRB’s regional directors during that period.

