NLRB could rehear cases decided by recess appointees - 4th Circuit
November 24, 2015 / 12:48 AM / 2 years ago

NLRB could rehear cases decided by recess appointees - 4th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Nov 23 -

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said the National Labor Relations Board had the authority to rehear two failure-to-bargain cases after the court found that the agency lacked a proper quorum the first time around.

The board did not need to wait for the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to formally remand the cases of Huntington Ingalls Inc and Enterprise Leasing Co Southeast in order to decide them anew, since the court had not issued a final ruling on the merits, a unanimous three-judge panel said in an unpublished opinion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
