NLRB can re-hear case decided by recess appointees- 7th Circuit

Dec 18 (Reuters) -

The National Labor Relations Board had the authority to re-hear a case against a mining company after the U.S Supreme Court ruled that the board was improperly constituted when it first heard the case, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday.

A three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Illinois-based Big Ridge Inc, represented by Hunton & Williams, that the NLRB was precluded from reconsidering cases overturned in the wake of the Supreme Court’s 2014 decision in Noel Canning v. NLRB.

