NLRB can re-hear case decided by recess appointees- 7th Circuit
#Westlaw News
December 18, 2015 / 9:52 PM / 2 years ago

NLRB can re-hear case decided by recess appointees- 7th Circuit

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Dec 18 (Reuters) -

The National Labor Relations Board had the authority to re-hear a case against a mining company after the U.S Supreme Court ruled that the board was improperly constituted when it first heard the case, a U.S. appeals court said on Friday.

A three-judge panel of the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected claims by Illinois-based Big Ridge Inc, represented by Hunton & Williams, that the NLRB was precluded from reconsidering cases overturned in the wake of the Supreme Court’s 2014 decision in Noel Canning v. NLRB.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1YmXwMF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
