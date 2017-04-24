FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to appoint Miscimarra as NLRB chair
April 24, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 4 months ago

Trump to appoint Miscimarra as NLRB chair

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

President Donald Trump will appoint Republican Philip Miscimarra as the chairman of the National Labor Relations Board, a post he already holds in an acting role, the White House said on Friday.

Miscimarra, a former partner at Morgan Lewis & Bockius, was appointed to the NLRB in 2013 by then-President Barack Obama and has routinely broken with his Democratic colleagues on key labor issues. Trump, a Republican, made Miscimarra the acting chair of the board days after he took office in January.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2peOXYe

