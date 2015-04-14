5th Circuit nixes injunction in NLRB failure-to-bargain case

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has dealt a blow to the National Labor Relations Board’s strategy of seeking injunctions in certain failure-to-bargain cases, ruling that the agency did not show the egregious circumstances necessary to win a court order requiring a Louisiana company to negotiate with a union.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday said a judge in the Eastern District of Louisiana in 2014 erred in ordering Creative Vision Resources LLC to negotiate with Local 100, United Labor Unions, while an underlying NLRB case was pending.

