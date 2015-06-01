Judge tosses groups' bid to block NLRB union election rules

June 1 (Reuters) - The National Labor Relations Board’s new rules designed to speed up the union election process have survived the first of two legal challenges, with a U.S. judge saying the agency acted within its broad authority in creating them and was not favoring unions.

Maurice Baskin of Littler Mendelson, who represents the business groups that claim the rules violate companies’ rights to a fair election process, said he would appeal the decision on Monday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in San Antonio.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QkUYph