D.C. Circuit says NLRB improperly quashed subpoenas in election case
February 13, 2015 / 1:25 AM / 3 years ago

D.C. Circuit says NLRB improperly quashed subpoenas in election case

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court ruled Tuesday that the National Labor Relations Board improperly blocked an auto parts retailer from challenging a union election when it quashed the company’s subpoenas seeking communications between employees and the union.

A three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals said that by blocking Ozark Automotive Distributors Inc’s subpoenas, the NLRB in 2011 prevented the company from making its case that a group of pro-union employees had intimidated and harassed their coworkers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/1DhnPr8

