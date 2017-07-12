Democrats and unions say NLRB nominees could harm workers ahead of hearing

President Donald Trump's nominees for two spots on the National Labor Relations Board, who are expected to give the agency a Republican majority, will face a grilling on Thursday by Democrats in the U.S. Senate, including a key lawmaker who said she was "deeply concerned" about their records backing employers, trade groups, and Republicans.

Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the top Democrat on the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, said that if confirmed, lawyers William Emanuel and Marvin Kaplan could undermine basic worker protections.

