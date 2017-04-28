FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
DC Circuit says company's non-compete pact required union approval
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 28, 2017 / 11:49 PM / 4 months ago

DC Circuit says company's non-compete pact required union approval

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday agreed with the National Labor Relations Board that a company that makes industrial furnace components violated federal labor law by requiring workers to sign a non-compete and confidentiality agreement without negotiating with their union.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected claims by Minteq International Inc, represented by Littler Mendelson, that it could unilaterally impose the agreement on union workers because the pact had only an indirect impact on their working conditions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pqEJlh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.