DC Circuit says company's non-compete pact required union approval

A U.S. appeals court on Friday agreed with the National Labor Relations Board that a company that makes industrial furnace components violated federal labor law by requiring workers to sign a non-compete and confidentiality agreement without negotiating with their union.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit rejected claims by Minteq International Inc, represented by Littler Mendelson, that it could unilaterally impose the agreement on union workers because the pact had only an indirect impact on their working conditions.

