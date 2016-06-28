Nurses not due raises after CBA expired: 8th Circuit

An Iowa hospital was not required to give nurses raises promised in a collective bargaining agreement once it expired, a divided federal appeals court said on Monday in reversing a National Labor Relations Board ruling that lawyers called “shocking” and “troubling.”

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision agreed with the Finley Hospital, represented by Jones Day, that the NLRB last year erred in finding federal labor law required the company to continue giving the raises to nurses until a new contract was in place.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29jWlHy