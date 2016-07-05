FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Law firms put costly 'persuader rule' compliance efforts on hold
July 5, 2016 / 11:36 AM / a year ago

Law firms put costly 'persuader rule' compliance efforts on hold

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

July 5 -

Leading labor law firms have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars implementing an Obama administration rule requiring disclosure of dealings with clients involving union campaigns, but some are pausing their efforts after a federal judge temporarily blocked it.

The so-called "persuader rule" applies to agreements lawyers and advisers enter into after July 1 to consult with employers about union organizing, but an injunction issued last week by U.S. District Judge Sam Cummings in Lubbock, Texas pending the outcome of a lawsuit challenging the rule by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) and other business groups has called into question whether it will ever be enforced.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29KCcul

