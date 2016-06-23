FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge says union persuader rule 'likely invalid,' but refuses to enjoin
June 23, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

Judge says union persuader rule 'likely invalid,' but refuses to enjoin

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

Part of a new U.S. Department of Labor rule requiring employers to disclose dealings with consultants and lawyers in response to union campaigns is "likely invalid," a federal judge said, but he refused a request by a group of employment law firms to enjoin it.

U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz in Minneapolis on Wednesday rejected claims by Worklaw Network and its parent company, Labnet Inc, that the so-called persuader rule should be blocked pending the outcome of the lawsuit because it violates free speech rights and contradicts state attorney ethics rules.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28RXYQS

