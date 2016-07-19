Judge likely to toss out law firms' challenge to persuader rule

A federal judge on Monday said he would likely reject a challenge by a group of employment law firms to the U.S. Department of Labor's "persuader rule," which requires disclosure when employers seek advice on countering union campaigns.

U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz in Minneapolis in a scheduling order said the rule, which was temporarily blocked in a separate lawsuit last month by a judge in Texas, appeared to be within the department's authority. Denver-based Worklaw Network and the firms it represents, he said, can bring their claims that the rule is contrary to state attorney ethics standards on a case-by-case basis once it is applied.

