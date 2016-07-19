FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Judge likely to toss out law firms' challenge to persuader rule
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 19, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

Judge likely to toss out law firms' challenge to persuader rule

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Monday said he would likely reject a challenge by a group of employment law firms to the U.S. Department of Labor's "persuader rule," which requires disclosure when employers seek advice on countering union campaigns.

U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz in Minneapolis in a scheduling order said the rule, which was temporarily blocked in a separate lawsuit last month by a judge in Texas, appeared to be within the department's authority. Denver-based Worklaw Network and the firms it represents, he said, can bring their claims that the rule is contrary to state attorney ethics standards on a case-by-case basis once it is applied.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29QNkX0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.