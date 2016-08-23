FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Labor Department, business groups joust over persuader rule
August 23, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

Labor Department, business groups joust over persuader rule

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Labor and an alliance of business groups and law firms have both asked a federal judge to rule their way in a challenge to the agency's "persuader rule" requiring disclosure when employers seek outside help in countering union campaigns.

The department on Friday told U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker in Little Rock, Arkansas that the rule was necessary for workers to make informed choices about joining unions, and asked her to toss out a March lawsuit by Associated Builders and Contractors and other groups.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bbQMAh

