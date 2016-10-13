FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
DOL, backed by states, urges judge to uphold union persuader rule
#Westlaw News
October 13, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 10 months ago

DOL, backed by states, urges judge to uphold union persuader rule

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The U.S. Department of Labor has asked a federal judge to throw out a challenge by a group of law firms to a rule requiring employers to disclose dealings with consultants and lawyers in response to union campaigns, saying workers need the information to make informed choices about organizing.

The department on Tuesday filed a motion for summary judgment in a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota by Worklaw Network, which represents a number of small labor law firms, saying its claims that the "persuader rule" will force lawyers to violate attorney-client privilege must be brought on a case-by-case basis.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dykImc

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
