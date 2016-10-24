Labor Department, states trade shots in persuader rule challenge

The U.S. Department of Labor has asked a federal judge to toss out a bid by 10 states to strike down a rule requiring employers to disclose when they seek assistance from lawyers and consultants to respond to union campaigns, saying it does not conflict with the states' regulation of the legal profession.

The department on Friday filed its response to the states' motion for summary judgment in their lawsuit in federal court in Texas claiming the "persuader rule" is so broad and vague that it is unclear how it will be applied.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dDQYbz