9 months ago
Law professors back DOL's bid to revive persuader rule
#Westlaw News
November 29, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 9 months ago

Law professors back DOL's bid to revive persuader rule

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A group of law professors has asked a U.S. appeals court to revive a Department of Labor rule requiring disclosure when employers seek legal advice on responding to union campaigns, saying it does not force lawyers to violate ethics rules.

Twenty legal ethics and labor law experts submitted an amicus brief to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday countering claims by the National Federation of Independent Business and other business groups and 10 states led by Texas that the so-called persuader rule clashes with state rules barring the disclosure of clients' identities.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gBEceg

