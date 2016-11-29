Law professors back DOL's bid to revive persuader rule

A group of law professors has asked a U.S. appeals court to revive a Department of Labor rule requiring disclosure when employers seek legal advice on responding to union campaigns, saying it does not force lawyers to violate ethics rules.

Twenty legal ethics and labor law experts submitted an amicus brief to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday countering claims by the National Federation of Independent Business and other business groups and 10 states led by Texas that the so-called persuader rule clashes with state rules barring the disclosure of clients' identities.

