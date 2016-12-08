FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Judge stays challenge to 'persuader' rule, citing Trump's election
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
December 8, 2016 / 5:44 PM / 8 months ago

Judge stays challenge to 'persuader' rule, citing Trump's election

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge has stayed a lawsuit challenging an Obama administration rule to require disclosure when employers seek legal advice on responding to union campaigns, saying "there is nothing at stake" in the case since Republican President-elect Donald Trump is likely to wipe out the rule.

U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz in Minneapolis on Wednesday agreed with Worklaw Network that in addition to Trump's election, a November decision by a judge in Texas permanently enjoining the so-called persuader rule made it unnecessary to immediately resolve the case. The Department of Labor is appealing the injunction to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2h9YYSP

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.