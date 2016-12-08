Judge stays challenge to 'persuader' rule, citing Trump's election

A federal judge has stayed a lawsuit challenging an Obama administration rule to require disclosure when employers seek legal advice on responding to union campaigns, saying "there is nothing at stake" in the case since Republican President-elect Donald Trump is likely to wipe out the rule.

U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz in Minneapolis on Wednesday agreed with Worklaw Network that in addition to Trump's election, a November decision by a judge in Texas permanently enjoining the so-called persuader rule made it unnecessary to immediately resolve the case. The Department of Labor is appealing the injunction to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

