8 months ago
Second judge pauses challenge to 'persuader' rule after injunction
December 14, 2016 / 10:12 PM / 8 months ago

Second judge pauses challenge to 'persuader' rule after injunction

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Arkansas has stayed a lawsuit by business groups challenging an Obama administration rule requiring disclosure when employers seek outside advice on responding to union campaigns, weeks after a different judge struck it down.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker in the Eastern District of Arkansas agreed with the Associated Builders and Contractors Inc and other groups, who are represented by Littler Mendelson, that the case should be stayed pending the appeal of a Texas federal judge's November decision blocking the so-called persuader rule.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2huKPzR

