Business groups win $330K in fees in persuader rule challenge

A federal judge who struck down an Obama administration rule requiring greater disclosure from employers and their lawyers in responding to union campaigns has awarded $330,000 in legal fees to business groups that challenged the rule.

U.S. District Judge Sam Cummings in Lubbock, Texas on Wednesday rejected the U.S. Department of Labor's claim that its defense of the so-called persuader rule was justified and that a fee award should not be granted under the federal Equal Access to Justice Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jQiFNK